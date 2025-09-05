Telangana's Ambitious $30 Billion Educational Overhaul

The Telangana Government has made a significant appeal to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting an allocation of Rs 30,000 crore to bolster its ambitious education sector transformation. These funds are aimed at constructing 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools' (YIIRS) and related investments outside the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act limits.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented a memorandum to Sitharaman in the nation's capital, outlining the financial needs. The proposal includes Rs 21,000 crore for establishing 105 YIIRS campuses and another Rs 9,000 crore for additional education sector investments. The state's plan involves raising loans through a special purpose corporation for these endeavors, urging that these borrowings be exempt from existing fiscal constraints due to their impact on human development.

The YIIRS model is envisioned as a transformative step in the educational landscape, featuring AI-enabled classrooms, STEM labs, robust nutrition services, and sustainable campus facilities. The initiative, aimed primarily at underprivileged children, seeks to cultivate world-class learning environments, aligning with India's Sustainable Development Goals and prioritizing human capital development.

