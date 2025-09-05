Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Suspect shot during arrest after stabbing at German school, police say

A suspect in the stabbing of a teacher at a school in the city of Essen has been injured by gunfire during his arrest, German police said on X on Friday. The suspect, who is now receiving medical care, had been at large after a teacher was injured and brought to hospital in a stabbing at the vocational college, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:14 IST
A suspect in the stabbing of a teacher at a school in the city of Essen has been injured by gunfire during his arrest, German police said on X on Friday.

The suspect, who is now receiving medical care, had been at large after a teacher was injured and brought to hospital in a stabbing at the vocational college, police said. German newspaper Bild reported earlier that it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the attack. Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information from Reuters. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

