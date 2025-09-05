Left Menu

ABVP member serves legal notice to UP minister over 'goonda' remarks

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:19 IST
ABVP member serves legal notice to UP minister over 'goonda' remarks
  • Country:
  • India

A legal notice has been sent to Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar by an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member, accusing him of making defamatory and derogatory remarks against the student organisation.

The notice said Rajbhar's alleged reference to ABVP, the students' wing of the RSS, workers as ''goonda'' (goons) and his criticism of their role in student protests amounted to defamation and insult to lakhs of students associated with the organisation.

Issued on behalf of ABVP member Adarsh Tiwari, the notice follows a clash that took place between the police and students, including ABVP members, at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki on Monday. They were holding a protest over an alleged unrecognised law course.

Following this, the ABVP workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Lucknow residence of Rajbhar, as they claimed that the minister supported the police lathi-charge and called them goons.

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission subsequently ordered an inquiry, and an FIR was lodged against the university for admitting students without due approval.

While ABVP leaders demanded the minister's resignation and an apology, Rajbhar's son Arun Rajbhar condemned the violence outside their home, calling it ''hooliganism, not student activism.'' University officials, meanwhile, denied offering unrecognised courses and maintained that the matter pertained only to renewal of recognition by the Bar Council of India.

Calling upon the minister to withdraw his comments, the notice demanded that Rajbhar issue a public apology within five days of receiving the notice and provide a written assurance within seven days that such language would not be used in future against ABVP or any other student organisation.

Failing this, the counsel warned, civil and criminal proceedings for defamation would be initiated against Rajbhar. The notice, dated September 4, was issued on behalf of ABVP member Adarsh Tiwari by his counsels Siddharth Shankar Dubey and Animesh Upadhyay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

 India
2
Chess Federation looking into alleged ban on Israeli flag at Spanish tournament

Chess Federation looking into alleged ban on Israeli flag at Spanish tournam...

 Global
3
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championship...

 Global
4
DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial flight operations

DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial fligh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025