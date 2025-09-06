Left Menu

Generosity Amidst Hardship: A School Built from Kindness

Mor Singh, an uneducated man from Jhalawar district, lent his house for a school after the original building collapsed, killing seven students. Despite hardships, his selfless act facilitated education for village children. The state plans a new school building and compensation for Singh.

06-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable tale of generosity and resilience, Mor Singh, an uneducated man from Jhalawar district, has provided his own home for a school after the previous building tragically collapsed, resulting in the deaths of seven students.

Singh's sacrifice has not gone unnoticed, with district authorities lauding his actions as both heroic and inspiring. Despite his family facing significant hardships, including living under a tarpaulin, Singh emphasizes the importance of education for the village's children.

The Rajasthan government, in response, has pledged land and funds for a new school building, ensuring a brighter educational future for Piplodi while securing Singh's legacy as a community benefactor.

