Empowering Futures: IHC Launches Human Resource Development Centre
India Habitat Centre has launched a Human Resource Development Centre to enhance employees' skills. Director Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh inaugurated the initiative, which includes diverse courses in ICT, journalism, and communication. IHC celebrates alumni excelling in various fields due to this upskilling effort.
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has taken a monumental step in workforce development with the inauguration of its Human Resource Development Centre. Under the Habitat Learning Centre's umbrella, this new initiative aims to upgrade the skills and educational levels of its employees.
Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, the IHC Director, launched the initiative and highlighted the importance of continuous learning for institutional growth. During the launch, he interacted with in-house professional teachers, recognizing their efforts and contributions, particularly on the anniversary of late President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Established in 2002, the Habitat Learning Centre began as a resource to empower underserved children through Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Today, it provides a range of courses, including Basic and Advanced Computer Courses, Skill Development in areas like Content Management, Networking, and Visual Documentation. New courses in mobile journalism and social media management are planned, integrating English communication skills into the curriculum. IHC offers internships to meritorious students, helping them apply their skills in professional settings, and proudly watches its alumni thrive in their careers.
