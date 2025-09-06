Left Menu

Students Soar Over Landslides: Helicopter Hired for Exam Dash

Four B.Ed students from Rajasthan hired a helicopter to reach their examination center in Munsiyari due to blocked roads from landslides in Uttarakhand. Despite temporary unavailability of regular services, they arranged a flight, ensuring they didn't miss their important exams.

  • India

In an extraordinary effort to circumvent natural obstacles, four B.Ed students from Rajasthan chartered a helicopter to reach their exam center in Munsiyari, Uttarakhand. Landslides, triggered by relentless rains, had rendered many roads impassable.

Residing in Balotra, Rajasthan, these committed students of Uttarakhand Open University found all routes to their exam venue, R S Tolia PG College, blocked. Arriving in Haldwani on August 31, they encountered warnings of road closures, a critical setback for their educational pursuits.

Omaram Jat, a student, expressed initial despair but discovered a potential helicopter service. Despite temporary unavailability due to the weather conditions, they managed to persuade Heritage Aviation's CEO. Subsequently, a helicopter with two pilots was dispatched, ensuring they reached Munsiyari to sit their exams.

