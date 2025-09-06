Coaching Centre Defies Rain Closure Orders; FIR Filed
Shimla District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap initiated legal action against a local coaching centre for violating closure orders during heavy rains. Despite directives to suspend classes, Aspire Coaching Centre continued operations, prompting an inspection and subsequent legal proceedings under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
The Shimla District Magistrate, Anupam Kashyap, took firm action against a local coaching centre that flouted closure orders during severe weather conditions. Following media reports, the DM ordered an inspection which revealed that Aspire Coaching Centre was conducting classes amid the downpour.
In light of media reports, Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Sharma and Tehsildar Apoorv Sharma inspected the centre in Sanjauli. Despite the institution's claim of limited classes for hostel residents, inspectors found non-hostel attendees present, contrary to the given explanation.
Evidence, including photos and videos, corroborated the violation. Consequently, the DM instructed the Shimla Superintendent of Police to file an FIR under Sections 51, 52, and 53 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which prescribes penalties for noncompliance.
