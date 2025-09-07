Left Menu

A New Era: West Bengal SSC Exam Marks Path to Redemption

In a high-stakes examination across West Bengal, 3.19 lakh candidates participated in the SSC's School Level Selection Test, marking the first significant step in teacher recruitment after a previous Supreme Court ruling had annulled over 26,000 jobs. This exam included robust security measures and aimed to ensure transparency to prevent malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:16 IST
A New Era: West Bengal SSC Exam Marks Path to Redemption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development for West Bengal's education sector, 3.19 lakh candidates undertook the School Level Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) under stringent security. This marks the first teacher recruitment exam since the Supreme Court's dismissal of over 26,000 posts over irregularities in 2016.

The exam was conducted across 636 centers with strict protocols to mitigate any malpractice, including barcode-scanning of admit cards, a ban on electronic devices, and unique security identifiers on question papers. Despite mixed feelings about question difficulty, this transparency move was applauded for allowing candidates to take home their question papers and copies of OMR sheets.

The political landscape saw reactions from various parties. While TMC highlighted the influx of candidates from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where recruitment issues linger, BJP and CPI(M) leaders commented on the situation's nuances. Meanwhile, state efforts ensured smooth public transportation to facilitate accessibility for candidates attending the venues.

TRENDING

1
Call for Airbus on Domestic Routes for Better Passenger Experience

Call for Airbus on Domestic Routes for Better Passenger Experience

 India
2
Mayawati Urges End to Communal Politics

Mayawati Urges End to Communal Politics

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse

 India
4
Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key

Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025