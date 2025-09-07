A New Era: West Bengal SSC Exam Marks Path to Redemption

In a crucial development for West Bengal's education sector, 3.19 lakh candidates undertook the School Level Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) under stringent security. This marks the first teacher recruitment exam since the Supreme Court's dismissal of over 26,000 posts over irregularities in 2016.

The exam was conducted across 636 centers with strict protocols to mitigate any malpractice, including barcode-scanning of admit cards, a ban on electronic devices, and unique security identifiers on question papers. Despite mixed feelings about question difficulty, this transparency move was applauded for allowing candidates to take home their question papers and copies of OMR sheets.

The political landscape saw reactions from various parties. While TMC highlighted the influx of candidates from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where recruitment issues linger, BJP and CPI(M) leaders commented on the situation's nuances. Meanwhile, state efforts ensured smooth public transportation to facilitate accessibility for candidates attending the venues.