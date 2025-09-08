Left Menu

WHO Urges Taliban to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers Amid Afghan Earthquake Crisis

The World Health Organization has called on the Taliban to lift restrictions on female aid workers, allowing them to assist those affected by a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. This plea arises amid severe staff shortages and reluctance of women to seek care from male medical personnel.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization has urged the Taliban authorities to rescind restrictions on Afghan female aid workers. This move aims to facilitate their travel without male guardians, thereby enabling them to assist women in eastern Afghanistan who are struggling to access care after a deadly earthquake claimed 2,200 lives.

Dr. Mukta Sharma, the deputy representative of WHO's Afghanistan office, highlighted the scarcity of female medical staff in the affected regions, where around 90% are male. This deficiency is obstructing effective care, as many women feel uneasy or frightened to interact with male medical personnel, especially after the September 1 earthquake which injured more than 3,600 people and rendered thousands homeless.

Despite the Taliban's claims of respecting women's rights as per their interpretation of Islamic law, the restrictions severely hinder the ability of aid organizations and female staff to operate effectively. As concerns mount over a potential healthcare crisis, Sharma warns of the long-term impact on women's access to essential services, including mental health care.

