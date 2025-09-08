Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel
A 16-year-old student at a government junior college in Dhone, Nandyal district, died by suicide in his hostel room. Known for his academic prowess and introverted nature, he reportedly became withdrawn before the incident. There was no indication of bullying, though he had previously expressed concerns about hostel food.
A tragic incident unfolded in Dhone town, Nandyal district, as a 16-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at a government BC hostel. The intermediate student, known for his academic abilities and introverted demeanor, had recently appeared normal after returning from home, officials reported.
The police disclosed that the student was discovered hanging in his room, and investigations revealed he had no conflicts with his peers. No evidence of ragging or bullying was found, according to authorities. Despite his academic excellence, the boy had mentioned dissatisfaction with the hostel's food, initially showing reluctance to return after holidays.
The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and inquiries with his classmates and the principal shed no light on any potential causes for his isolation or actions. The incident raises concerns about student well-being at educational institutions and highlights the importance of mental health support for young people.
