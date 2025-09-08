IIM Bangalore's Mastery: Tops India, Climbs Global Charts

IIM Bangalore's postgraduate programme in Management has claimed the prestigious top spot in India and risen to the 28th position worldwide, according to the Financial Times Masters in Management 2025 ranking, released on Monday.

Standing out as the only Indian business school in the global top 30, IIMB's success underscores its commitment to providing a transformative educational experience. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-Charge, emphasized the school's impact across various sectors.

The ranking, which evaluates global business schools on 19 criteria, highlights IIM Bangalore's strategic focus on diversity and inclusivity, as reflected in its faculty, student body, and governance, said Mukta Kulkarni. With an emphasis on alumni feedback, the ranking offers a holistic view of educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)