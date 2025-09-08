Left Menu

IIM Bangalore's Mastery: Tops India, Climbs Global Charts

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore's postgraduate programme in Management has achieved the top rank in India and ascended to the 28th position globally in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2025 ranking. IIMB is the only Indian business school in the global top 30, reflecting its inclusivity and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:57 IST
IIM Bangalore's Mastery: Tops India, Climbs Global Charts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Bangalore's postgraduate programme in Management has claimed the prestigious top spot in India and risen to the 28th position worldwide, according to the Financial Times Masters in Management 2025 ranking, released on Monday.

Standing out as the only Indian business school in the global top 30, IIMB's success underscores its commitment to providing a transformative educational experience. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-Charge, emphasized the school's impact across various sectors.

The ranking, which evaluates global business schools on 19 criteria, highlights IIM Bangalore's strategic focus on diversity and inclusivity, as reflected in its faculty, student body, and governance, said Mukta Kulkarni. With an emphasis on alumni feedback, the ranking offers a holistic view of educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradition Case

Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradit...

 Global
2
French Socialists Poised for Governance

French Socialists Poised for Governance

 France
3
OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

 India
4
Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025