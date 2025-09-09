Nagaland Teachers' Protest Enters Second Day Amidst Government Neglect

On Tuesday, the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association continued their indefinite sit-in protest over unresolved service issues. Marking its second day, the demonstration has attracted teachers from 133 government schools demanding regularisation and the release of pending salaries.

The teachers highlight neglect by the government and have threatened to escalate their protest into a hunger strike if their demands are ignored. Despite the education department urging the cessation of protest through a formal letter, the association remains resolute.

This protest marks the second phase of their actions, following a pen-down strike on August 25, reflecting escalating discontent among educators throughout Nagaland.

