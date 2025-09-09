Left Menu

Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

Delhi's government has partnered with Google to explore AI's potential in transforming its education system. The initiative aims to personalize learning and automate routine tasks, enhancing teaching effectiveness. This reflects Delhi's commitment to integrating technology in classrooms for accessible and adaptive education.

The Delhi government is poised to revolutionize its education system by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital tools, with the expertise of a Google team.

In a recent meeting with Google's education team, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood explored AI-powered solutions to personalize learning experiences across school and university levels.

The collaboration seeks to assist teachers by automating repetitive tasks, thus allowing them to concentrate on crucial teaching and student engagement aspects. This underscores Delhi's dedication to embedding technology into its educational infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

