Historic Shift: Delhi University's Third-Year Students Enter DUSU Race

For the first time, Delhi University's third-year students can contest vice-president and joint secretary posts in DUSU elections, thanks to the four-year program under NEP. The electorate is expected to increase by 50,000, affecting election outcomes as new voting regulations and provisions for increased transparency are implemented.

Updated: 09-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:48 IST
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have opened up new opportunities as third-year students can now contest for the roles of vice-president and joint secretary.

This change is a result of implementing the National Education Policy, which has extended undergraduate studies to four years, altering students' classification.

The university anticipates a 50,000 increase in the voter base, with elections scheduled for September 18 and counting the next day. Special measures, such as using electronic voting machines, are in place to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations.

