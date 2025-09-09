Historic Shift: Delhi University's Third-Year Students Enter DUSU Race

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have opened up new opportunities as third-year students can now contest for the roles of vice-president and joint secretary.

This change is a result of implementing the National Education Policy, which has extended undergraduate studies to four years, altering students' classification.

The university anticipates a 50,000 increase in the voter base, with elections scheduled for September 18 and counting the next day. Special measures, such as using electronic voting machines, are in place to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations.