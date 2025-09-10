EU's Call for New Sanctions: Tackling Human Traffickers Effectively

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for a new sanctions system within the European Union specifically targeting human traffickers and smugglers. The proposal was made during her recent State of the Union address to the European Parliament, emphasizing the need for effective immigration controls.

Von der Leyen highlighted the frustration among Europeans who feel that current rules are being circumvented, despite their willingness to assist those escaping conflict and persecution. She stressed that Europe must dictate its immigration terms, not smugglers or traffickers.

The proposed sanctions would aim to undermine the operations of traffickers by freezing assets, limiting their movement, and cutting off their revenue streams, von der Leyen outlined in her address, marking a step towards more autonomous migration management across the EU.

