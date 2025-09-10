Left Menu

EU's Call for New Sanctions: Tackling Human Traffickers Effectively

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocates for new EU sanctions aimed at people smugglers and traffickers. She emphasized its necessity for managing migration, assuring the control of Europe's borders, and addressing the growing frustration over the current immigration rules which seem to be overlooked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Strasbourg | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:17 IST
EU's Call for New Sanctions: Tackling Human Traffickers Effectively
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for a new sanctions system within the European Union specifically targeting human traffickers and smugglers. The proposal was made during her recent State of the Union address to the European Parliament, emphasizing the need for effective immigration controls.

Von der Leyen highlighted the frustration among Europeans who feel that current rules are being circumvented, despite their willingness to assist those escaping conflict and persecution. She stressed that Europe must dictate its immigration terms, not smugglers or traffickers.

The proposed sanctions would aim to undermine the operations of traffickers by freezing assets, limiting their movement, and cutting off their revenue streams, von der Leyen outlined in her address, marking a step towards more autonomous migration management across the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025