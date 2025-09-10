Sikkim Revolutionizes Higher Education with MIT University Launch

The Government of Sikkim has officially sanctioned the establishment of MIT University Sikkim, as detailed in Act No. 11 of 2025. This marks a transformative milestone in education by offering global standards and industry-integrated training to students in the Northeast region.

Slated to open its doors on July 10, 2025, MIT University Sikkim, situated at the Melli campus, promises to bridge the gap between traditional academia and practical industry needs. With comprehensive recognition from the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, the institution is set to provide high-quality education, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

The university distinguishes itself with a curriculum that emphasizes hands-on learning and real-world application, supported by distinguished faculty with international accolades. Students will benefit from a curriculum designed for future readiness, small class sizes for focused attention, and advanced facilities for comprehensive development.

