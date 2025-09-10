Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

A Class 10 student, Prabhat Sahu, was killed by lightning while playing football at St. Joseph's School in Raipur. Sudden weather changes led to the tragedy, leaving Sahu as the sole casualty. Despite rapid response from teachers and peers, he was declared dead at a nearby hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 10-09-2025 21:07 IST
A Class 10 student tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning on the grounds of St. Joseph's School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The incident unfolded when 16-year-old Prabhat Sahu was playing football with friends during the games period at the school located in the New Rajendra Nagar area. According to eyewitnesses, the weather turned abruptly, resulting in Sahu being struck, leaving him the only victim in this unfortunate event.

Sahu was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital by teachers and fellow students where medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival. Authorities have handed over his body to his family following a post-mortem examination, and an accidental death report has been filed as investigations continue.

