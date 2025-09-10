Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

A Class 10 student tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning on the grounds of St. Joseph's School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The incident unfolded when 16-year-old Prabhat Sahu was playing football with friends during the games period at the school located in the New Rajendra Nagar area. According to eyewitnesses, the weather turned abruptly, resulting in Sahu being struck, leaving him the only victim in this unfortunate event.

Sahu was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital by teachers and fellow students where medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival. Authorities have handed over his body to his family following a post-mortem examination, and an accidental death report has been filed as investigations continue.