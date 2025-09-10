Nagaland Teachers Intensify Protest for Their Demands

Nagaland teachers are set to escalate their protest actions from Thursday as they shift their demonstration to the Civil Secretariat's vicinity. Their sit-in began earlier this week outside the Directorate of School Education.

Comprising 367 members from the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association, they represent teachers from 133 government schools, all seeking action on regularisation of services and pending wages, among other demands.

Spokesperson Renbemo L Patton emphasized their resolved decision to protest until they achieve parity with previous teacher groups, bolstered by support from civil organizations, if the government does not act promptly.

