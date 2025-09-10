Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Intensify Protest for Their Demands

Nagaland teachers are intensifying their protest by relocating their demonstration outside the Civil Secretariat. The teachers demand regularisation, release of pending salaries, proper appointment letters, and clarification on service conditions. Despite government inaction, they have civil support and are prepared to escalate further, including a hunger strike.

Nagaland teachers are set to escalate their protest actions from Thursday as they shift their demonstration to the Civil Secretariat's vicinity. Their sit-in began earlier this week outside the Directorate of School Education.

Comprising 367 members from the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association, they represent teachers from 133 government schools, all seeking action on regularisation of services and pending wages, among other demands.

Spokesperson Renbemo L Patton emphasized their resolved decision to protest until they achieve parity with previous teacher groups, bolstered by support from civil organizations, if the government does not act promptly.

