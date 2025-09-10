Nagaland Teachers Intensify Protest for Their Demands
Nagaland teachers are intensifying their protest by relocating their demonstration outside the Civil Secretariat. The teachers demand regularisation, release of pending salaries, proper appointment letters, and clarification on service conditions. Despite government inaction, they have civil support and are prepared to escalate further, including a hunger strike.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland teachers are set to escalate their protest actions from Thursday as they shift their demonstration to the Civil Secretariat's vicinity. Their sit-in began earlier this week outside the Directorate of School Education.
Comprising 367 members from the Nagaland RMSA-2016 Teachers Association, they represent teachers from 133 government schools, all seeking action on regularisation of services and pending wages, among other demands.
Spokesperson Renbemo L Patton emphasized their resolved decision to protest until they achieve parity with previous teacher groups, bolstered by support from civil organizations, if the government does not act promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- teachers
- protest
- RMSA-2016
- education
- demand
- salary
- regularisation
- government
- agitation
ALSO READ
India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre
Sub-Saharan School Meals Surge: A Commitment to Education
Bridging Educational Horizons: India-UAE Forge New School Partnerships
Empowering Athletes: New Flexibility in Sports Coaching Education
Hindustan Institute Partners with Google Cloud to Revolutionize Digital Education