Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently met with Sara Musallam, the chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge. The discussion centered on expanding the number of Indian curriculum-based schools in the UAE, addressing the educational needs of the Indian diaspora in the region.

During his two-day visit, Pradhan also visited the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi and inaugurated the Atal Incubation Centre, marking the first time an Indian institution hosts such a center overseas. Conversations highlighted shared educational priorities, including the implementation of Atal Innovation Labs in Indian schools in the UAE and facilitating student exchanges.

Pradhan's visit emphasized the strengthening of India-UAE educational ties, highlighting joint research ventures and innovation. Programs such as new B.Tech and Ph.D. courses at IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi in Chemical Engineering and Energy were launched. The initiative solidifies a partnership focused on fostering academic excellence, innovation, and the future of education between the two nations.

