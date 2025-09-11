Arif Patel has made headlines by launching a global scholarship and mentorship program through his foundation, the Arif Patel Foundation. Aimed at dismantling financial barriers, it seeks to provide access to quality higher education for students worldwide, starting from the UAE and UK, with plans to expand globally within the next three years.

Patel's initiative stems from his own journey of education and entrepreneurial success, notably in the energy and finance sectors. He is the founder of Preston Trading and serves as CEO of ABC Capital, where his leadership has been marked by innovation and ethical practice. With a track record of success, Patel's efforts address both corporate growth and community service.

This scholarship program is only part of Patel's broader philanthropic vision, which includes healthcare initiatives in underserved communities and support for youth sports programs. Through his ventures, Arif Patel balances business acumen with a commitment to societal transformation, creating a legacy that inspires leaders worldwide.

