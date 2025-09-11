Delhi High Court Raises Alarm: The Crisis of Student Suicides and Ragging

The Delhi High Court has expressed serious concern regarding the alarming rise in student suicides, highlighting the urgent necessity for an effective anti-ragging helpline to serve as a robust safeguard for vulnerable students.

Referring to a Supreme Court mandate on the issue, the court underscored the immediate need for measures to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides among students in higher education.

The court reviewed petitions concerning the management of the National Ragging Prevention Programme, previously managed by Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, which are under scrutiny as a result of a new tender awarded to the Centre for Youth Society.