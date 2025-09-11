Delhi High Court Raises Alarm: The Crisis of Student Suicides and Ragging
The Delhi High Court raised serious concerns over rising student suicides, emphasizing the urgent need for an effective anti-ragging helpline. It referenced a Supreme Court order addressing mental health and student suicides, urging immediate action. The court reviewed the National Ragging Prevention Programme’s management and its efficacy.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has expressed serious concern regarding the alarming rise in student suicides, highlighting the urgent necessity for an effective anti-ragging helpline to serve as a robust safeguard for vulnerable students.
Referring to a Supreme Court mandate on the issue, the court underscored the immediate need for measures to address mental health concerns and prevent suicides among students in higher education.
The court reviewed petitions concerning the management of the National Ragging Prevention Programme, previously managed by Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, which are under scrutiny as a result of a new tender awarded to the Centre for Youth Society.
ALSO READ
Justice Wears No Bias: Supreme Court Steps In Amid Maharashtra Riots
Supreme Court Weighs Presidential Reference on Governors' Powers
Supreme Court to Hear Bail Pleas in 2020 Riots Case
Supreme Court Tackles Timelines for Governor Assent on Bills
Supreme Court to Hear Kangana Ranaut's Defamation Case Linked to Farmer Protests