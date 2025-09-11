Left Menu

Delhi's Quest for Young Scientists: Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha Unveiled

The Delhi government is set to hold the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha for Class 9 students to identify and nurture scientific talent. Scheduled for November 16, the exam offers a scholarship and merit certificate to the top 1,000 performers in each category, emphasizing merit and category quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:46 IST
Delhi's Quest for Young Scientists: Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is preparing to conduct the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MMVPP) for Class 9 students, aimed at identifying and nurturing budding scientific talent, according to the Directorate of Education.

The examination, slated for November 16, will take place across various Directorate of Education (DOE) schools in Delhi. Successful candidates who rank within the top 1,000 of their respective categories will be awarded a one-time scholarship of Rs 5,000 and a merit certificate, as stated in an official circular.

Eligible participants are students from government, government-aided, unaided recognized private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other institutions in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Scholarships will be determined by merit and specific category-based quotas.

TRENDING

1
Plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factory leaves Atlanta bound for South Korea, reports AP.

Plane carrying Korean workers detained in immigration raid at Georgia factor...

 Global
2
ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

ECB Holds Steady: A Balanced Outlook Amid Global Shifts

 Global
3
Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

 India
4
Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

Filippo Ganna Triumphs in Thrilling Vuelta Time Trial Showdown

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025