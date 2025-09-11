Delhi's Quest for Young Scientists: Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha Unveiled
The Delhi government is set to hold the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha for Class 9 students to identify and nurture scientific talent. Scheduled for November 16, the exam offers a scholarship and merit certificate to the top 1,000 performers in each category, emphasizing merit and category quotas.
The Delhi government is preparing to conduct the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MMVPP) for Class 9 students, aimed at identifying and nurturing budding scientific talent, according to the Directorate of Education.
The examination, slated for November 16, will take place across various Directorate of Education (DOE) schools in Delhi. Successful candidates who rank within the top 1,000 of their respective categories will be awarded a one-time scholarship of Rs 5,000 and a merit certificate, as stated in an official circular.
Eligible participants are students from government, government-aided, unaided recognized private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other institutions in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Scholarships will be determined by merit and specific category-based quotas.
