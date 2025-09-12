Dutch and Irish Broadcasters Boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel Participates

The Netherlands has announced that it will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel partakes, citing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a critical factor. Dutch broadcaster AvroTros joined Ireland in the boycott, following Irish broadcaster RTE's similar statement regarding Israel's participation being "unconscionable."

Eurovision has been marred by protests over Israel's involvement amidst ongoing military operations in Gaza, particularly after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. AvroTros cited the high number of journalist casualties in Gaza as a significant reason for the 2026 boycott, noting that the event was watched by 166 million viewers this year.

The European Broadcasting Union, the event's organizer, acknowledged the concerns and stated it is in consultations with members to determine how to address geopolitical tensions associated with the show. Director Martin Green emphasized the commitment to understanding member nations' concerns in an email statement.