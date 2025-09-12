Left Menu

Dutch and Irish Broadcasters Boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel Participates

The Netherlands and Ireland have declared they will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel attends, due to the suffering in Gaza. Both broadcasters, AvroTros and RTE, highlight the ongoing conflict and loss of lives as reasons for this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:02 IST
Dutch and Irish Broadcasters Boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel Participates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands has announced that it will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel partakes, citing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a critical factor. Dutch broadcaster AvroTros joined Ireland in the boycott, following Irish broadcaster RTE's similar statement regarding Israel's participation being "unconscionable."

Eurovision has been marred by protests over Israel's involvement amidst ongoing military operations in Gaza, particularly after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. AvroTros cited the high number of journalist casualties in Gaza as a significant reason for the 2026 boycott, noting that the event was watched by 166 million viewers this year.

The European Broadcasting Union, the event's organizer, acknowledged the concerns and stated it is in consultations with members to determine how to address geopolitical tensions associated with the show. Director Martin Green emphasized the commitment to understanding member nations' concerns in an email statement.

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

 Global
2
Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

 India
3
Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025