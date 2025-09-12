Nirman '25: Celebrating Excellence in Engineering Education with PhysicsWallah

GateWallah by PhysicsWallah recently held its flagship Nirman '25 event in Noida, celebrating the stellar performances of students in high-stakes engineering exams like GATE 2025 and SSC JE 2024.

The event spotlighted outstanding students like Kailash Goyal, AIR 1 in Instrumentation, who shared his inspiring journey marked by rigorous preparation and strategic guidance from GateWallah's educators.

Beyond accolades, Nirman '25 included career counseling and the unveiling of new specialized programs, underscoring PhysicsWallah's commitment to nurturing future engineering talent.