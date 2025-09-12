Nirman '25: Celebrating Excellence in Engineering Education with PhysicsWallah
GateWallah by PhysicsWallah hosted its event, Nirman '25, celebrating student success in GATE 2025 and SSC JE 2024. Notable achievers included Kailash Goyal, who secured AIR 1 in Instrumentation. Besides felicitations, the event featured career counseling sessions and the launch of specialized programs, highlighting the educational platform's expanding influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:11 IST
GateWallah by PhysicsWallah recently held its flagship Nirman '25 event in Noida, celebrating the stellar performances of students in high-stakes engineering exams like GATE 2025 and SSC JE 2024.
The event spotlighted outstanding students like Kailash Goyal, AIR 1 in Instrumentation, who shared his inspiring journey marked by rigorous preparation and strategic guidance from GateWallah's educators.
Beyond accolades, Nirman '25 included career counseling and the unveiling of new specialized programs, underscoring PhysicsWallah's commitment to nurturing future engineering talent.
- READ MORE ON:
- PhysicsWallah
- Nirman25
- GATE2025
- SSCJE2024
- engineering
- examinations
- education
- event
- student
- success
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Healthcare and Education Initiatives
LPS Global School: Leading the Charge in Value-Based, Inclusive Education
Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub
Controversy Over Law Education at SRMU: Court Demands Explanation
Meghalaya's Engineering Colleges and Water Mission: A Funding and Infrastructure Update