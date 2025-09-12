Left Menu

Nirman '25: Celebrating Excellence in Engineering Education with PhysicsWallah

GateWallah by PhysicsWallah hosted its event, Nirman '25, celebrating student success in GATE 2025 and SSC JE 2024. Notable achievers included Kailash Goyal, who secured AIR 1 in Instrumentation. Besides felicitations, the event featured career counseling sessions and the launch of specialized programs, highlighting the educational platform's expanding influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

GateWallah by PhysicsWallah recently held its flagship Nirman '25 event in Noida, celebrating the stellar performances of students in high-stakes engineering exams like GATE 2025 and SSC JE 2024.

The event spotlighted outstanding students like Kailash Goyal, AIR 1 in Instrumentation, who shared his inspiring journey marked by rigorous preparation and strategic guidance from GateWallah's educators.

Beyond accolades, Nirman '25 included career counseling and the unveiling of new specialized programs, underscoring PhysicsWallah's commitment to nurturing future engineering talent.

