Young Student's Wise Words Capture Attention
A class 3 student from O Chandu Menon Memorial Government School in Thalassery earned praise from Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty. In a school test, the student's thoughtful comment on sportsmanship was shared on social media by his mother, highlighting the values imparted by public schools.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:22 IST
A class 3 student at O Chandu Menon Memorial Government School in Thalassery, Kannur district, has received accolades from Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, for a profound remark in an answer sheet.
In a school exam where students were asked to note down rules for various games, young Ahan Anoop offered a lesson in sportsmanship by writing, 'Those who win should not mock others who lost,' as part of the 'lemon and spoon' game rules.
The heartfelt statement was initially posted on social media by Anoop's mother and later shared by Minister Sivankutty, praising public schools for imparting such values.
