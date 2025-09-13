Left Menu

Young Student's Wise Words Capture Attention

A class 3 student from O Chandu Menon Memorial Government School in Thalassery earned praise from Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty. In a school test, the student's thoughtful comment on sportsmanship was shared on social media by his mother, highlighting the values imparted by public schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:22 IST
Young Student's Wise Words Capture Attention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A class 3 student at O Chandu Menon Memorial Government School in Thalassery, Kannur district, has received accolades from Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, for a profound remark in an answer sheet.

In a school exam where students were asked to note down rules for various games, young Ahan Anoop offered a lesson in sportsmanship by writing, 'Those who win should not mock others who lost,' as part of the 'lemon and spoon' game rules.

The heartfelt statement was initially posted on social media by Anoop's mother and later shared by Minister Sivankutty, praising public schools for imparting such values.

TRENDING

1
Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

Legal Roadblock Hits Birla Corporation's AGM Plans

 India
2
India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s Asia Cup final in Hangzhou, China.

India play out 1-1 draw with Japan in crucial Super 4 match to enter Women’s...

 Global
3
Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal rally.

Women of Manipur at forefront of state's economic growth: PM Modi at Imphal ...

 India
4
Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

Mayawati Challenges Seers on Ambedkar's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025