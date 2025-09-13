ABVP Unveils Ambitious Vision for DUSU Polls: Prioritizing Health, Accessibility, and Inclusion

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unveiled its detailed manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday. The organization aims to win student votes with promises of subsidized metro passes, free Wi-Fi, and comprehensive health insurance schemes to ease campus life for students.

ABVP leaders emphasized their year-round commitment to student welfare, moving beyond mere election campaigns. Their extensive manifesto, informed by over 5,000 student suggestions, places top priority on pressing issues such as education, security, health, sports, and employment.

Significant pledges include the construction of new hostels, enhanced inclusivity audits, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, improved sports equipment, and support for research endeavors. The manifesto promises a focus on safety and inclusion, particularly for women and transgender students, with specific health and wellness measures proposed.

