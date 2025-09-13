Left Menu

ABVP Unveils Ambitious Vision for DUSU Polls: Prioritizing Health, Accessibility, and Inclusion

The ABVP released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students' Union polls, focusing on subsidized metro passes, free Wi-Fi, and health insurance schemes. The manifesto, prepared from over 5,000 student suggestions, emphasizes education, security, health, sports, and employment. Key promises include new hostels, women's safety measures, and research support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:17 IST
ABVP Unveils Ambitious Vision for DUSU Polls: Prioritizing Health, Accessibility, and Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unveiled its detailed manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday. The organization aims to win student votes with promises of subsidized metro passes, free Wi-Fi, and comprehensive health insurance schemes to ease campus life for students.

ABVP leaders emphasized their year-round commitment to student welfare, moving beyond mere election campaigns. Their extensive manifesto, informed by over 5,000 student suggestions, places top priority on pressing issues such as education, security, health, sports, and employment.

Significant pledges include the construction of new hostels, enhanced inclusivity audits, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, improved sports equipment, and support for research endeavors. The manifesto promises a focus on safety and inclusion, particularly for women and transgender students, with specific health and wellness measures proposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NWR Railway's Ticket Checking Drive Nets 544 Offenders

NWR Railway's Ticket Checking Drive Nets 544 Offenders

 India
2
Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

Skybridge Ventures Acquires Stake in India Home Loan Ltd

 India
3
Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Mussoorie Sparks Political Outcry

 India
4
Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025