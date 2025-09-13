Left Menu

Delhi Schools Lead Cleanliness Revolution: Swachhata Pakhwada Inspires Change

The Delhi government mandates schools to observe Swachhata Pakhwada from September 16-30. The initiative promotes cleanliness and hygiene through activities like classroom cleaning, competitions, and parent-teacher meetings. The campaign focuses on waste management, plastic reduction, and water conservation, urging collaboration among students, educators, and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has instructed all schools to observe Swachhata Pakhwada from September 16 to 30, aiming to enhance cleanliness and hygiene among students, educators, and the wider community.

This cleanliness initiative will engage schools managed by various bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and others. Schools are encouraged to create awareness on waste management, water conservation, and reducing plastic pollution, marking a decade of this ongoing campaign.

Activities spanning the two weeks include classroom cleaning, handwashing education, and competitions on cleanliness. Students and teachers will collaborate to promote sanitation within their communities, with emphasis on reducing single-use plastics and applying the 3R principle: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

