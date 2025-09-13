Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Kurukshetra University: Student Suicide Shocks Community

A BSc student named Shagun from Kurukshetra University allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. Found by her roommate, Shagun, from Chhattar village, was discovered hanging with no suicide note present. The police have initiated an investigation while her body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:06 IST
Tragic Loss at Kurukshetra University: Student Suicide Shocks Community
Shagun
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Kurukshetra University as a first-year BSc student, identified as Shagun from Chhattar village, Jind, allegedly took her own life.

Her body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room, with no suicide note left behind. The incident has left the university community in shock.

Local authorities, led by Station House Officer Dinesh Singh, have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Shagun's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin and Strategy

India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin a...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

Odisha Police Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

 India
3
NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

 India
4
Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

Social Media Arrests Spark Tensions Over Religious Posts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025