Tragic Loss at Kurukshetra University: Student Suicide Shocks Community
A BSc student named Shagun from Kurukshetra University allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. Found by her roommate, Shagun, from Chhattar village, was discovered hanging with no suicide note present. The police have initiated an investigation while her body has been sent for a post-mortem.
Tragedy struck Kurukshetra University as a first-year BSc student, identified as Shagun from Chhattar village, Jind, allegedly took her own life.
Her body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room, with no suicide note left behind. The incident has left the university community in shock.
Local authorities, led by Station House Officer Dinesh Singh, have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Shagun's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.
