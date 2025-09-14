Left Menu

Russia Embraces Hindi: A Cultural Renaissance

Interest in Hindi is surging in Russia, three decades after the Soviet Union's collapse. The Russian government is expanding educational opportunities for learning Hindi, citing India's growing global influence and cultural richness. A Hindi-Russian Idioms Dictionary gains attention, enhancing understanding between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:02 IST
Russia Embraces Hindi: A Cultural Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia is experiencing a notable surge in interest among students eager to learn Hindi, three decades after the Soviet Union's collapse. Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky indicated the government's plans to expand institutions teaching the language, linking this to India's increasing global prominence and the popularity of Hindi among Indians.

Russia's Higher Education and Science Ministry is responding to this trend by extending educational opportunities for oriental languages, specifically Hindi. Indira Gaziyeva of the Russian State University of Humanities highlighted the younger generation's interest in India's modern and ancient cultural heritage, often filtered through a Western lens in Russian media.

The release of the Hindi-Russian Idioms Dictionary at the Moscow International Book Fair underlines the bilateral enthusiasm for deeper cultural understanding. This bilingual dictionary is designed to bridge language barriers, helping Russian learners appreciate the nuances of Hindi idioms, further fostering cultural ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

 United Kingdom
3
Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

 India
4
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025