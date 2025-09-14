Russia Embraces Hindi: A Cultural Renaissance

Russia is experiencing a notable surge in interest among students eager to learn Hindi, three decades after the Soviet Union's collapse. Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky indicated the government's plans to expand institutions teaching the language, linking this to India's increasing global prominence and the popularity of Hindi among Indians.

Russia's Higher Education and Science Ministry is responding to this trend by extending educational opportunities for oriental languages, specifically Hindi. Indira Gaziyeva of the Russian State University of Humanities highlighted the younger generation's interest in India's modern and ancient cultural heritage, often filtered through a Western lens in Russian media.

The release of the Hindi-Russian Idioms Dictionary at the Moscow International Book Fair underlines the bilateral enthusiasm for deeper cultural understanding. This bilingual dictionary is designed to bridge language barriers, helping Russian learners appreciate the nuances of Hindi idioms, further fostering cultural ties between the nations.

