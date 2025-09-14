Left Menu

Scandal Rocks Amethi Institute: Malpractices Exposed

Students and parents of the Amethi Institute of Paramedical and Science have accused the institute's director, Prince Azam Khan, of malpractices concerning the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) course. Allegedly, despite payments, registrations and admit cards were not provided to some students, prompting police intervention.

The Amethi Institute of Paramedical and Science is under scrutiny as accusations of malpractice surface. Students and parents have alleged that the institute's director accepted significant sums for the ANM course but failed to provide essential registration and admit cards to nearly half the enrolled cohort.

According to complaints lodged with the police, 36 students paid Rs 2 lakh each, yet 18 reportedly did not receive their necessary examination documentation, leading to protests spearheaded by affected student Pooja Tripathi at the local police station.

Amethi Station House Officer, Ravi Singh, confirmed that an FIR is being filed against the director for alleged cheating and two individuals have been detained for questioning, although their identities remain undisclosed.

