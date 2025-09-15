Left Menu

SHO transferred over masking, handcuffing of KSU leaders

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:12 IST
SHO transferred over masking, handcuffing of KSU leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Wadakkanchery police station, who drew flak for producing three Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders in court with their faces masked and hands cuffed, has been transferred as part of disciplinary action.

The action against SHO Shajahan UK followed a report submitted by the Thrissur City Police Commissioner to the State Police Chief, police sources said on Monday.

He has been shifted from Wadakkanchery police station to the Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters and directed to appear before the State Police Chief soon, a police official said.

The three KSU activists — Thrissur district vice president Ganesh Attur, district committee member Al Ameen, and Killi Mangalam Arts College unit president Aslam KK — were arrested and brought before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon with their heads covered and hands cuffed. They had been arrested in connection with a clash with the Student Federation of India (SFI) activists in Wadakkanchery.

The court later instructed the Thrissur City Police Commissioner to issue a show-cause notice to Shajahan for his conduct.

The incident triggered protests by Congress and KSU workers in Thrissur, including a march to Shajahan's residence in Malappuram. KSU leaders warned that the officer would not be allowed to continue in service.

Shajahan had earlier served as SHO at Kunnamkulam police station, where KSU activist V S Sujith was allegedly assaulted in custody by five police personnel in 2023.

The court will consider the bail petition of KSU activists on Monday, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf row: We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections and found no case was made out to stay entire statute, says SC.

Waqf row: We have considered prima facie challenge to each of the sections a...

 India
2
Waqf row: SC stays provision which says persons practising Islam for last 5 years can only create waqf.

Waqf row: SC stays provision which says persons practising Islam for last 5 ...

 India
3
J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

 India
4
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025