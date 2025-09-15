Left Menu

UP: Principal suspended after student's murder in residential school in Kushinagar

PTI | Kushinagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:13 IST
Authorities here on Monday suspended the principal of a Sanskrit residential school where a student was killed last week, officials said.

The action came after District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Shravan Kumar Gupta visited the Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala hostel in the Hata's Mujhana Rahim area for two consecutive days and recommended strict measures.

On the night of September 11, Krishna Dubey, a hostel resident and son of Dhananjay Dubey from Rampur Dubey village in Deoria district, was allegedly strangled to death and his body was later hung to make it appear as a suicide.

After receiving the post-mortem report, police registered a case against four persons and detained three of them for questioning.

On Monday, acting on the manager's recommendation, DIOS ordered the suspension of principal Awadhesh Dubey and appointed senior teacher Godenath Tiwari as the acting principal.

''A committee has been constituted to probe the entire matter and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty,'' Gupta added.

