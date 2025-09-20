Left Menu

Delhi's Ambition: A New Era for Education Hub Transformation

Delhi aims to become a leading education hub, as stated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, focusing on educational growth over industrial development. The inauguration of Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at AUD is part of this initiative, emphasizing higher education and local engagement over overseas education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:44 IST
Delhi's Ambition: A New Era for Education Hub Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, at an inauguration event for Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, announced an ambitious plan to transform the city into a premier education hub. Gupta noted the constraints on heavy industry but highlighted education as the city's key strength.

The newly unveiled building at the university's Karampura campus includes modern facilities such as smart classrooms and labs, aimed at reinforcing Delhi's appeal as a world-class academic destination. Gupta stated the initiative seeks to retain students within India for advanced education and reduce the need to study abroad.

Education Minister Ashish Sood praised AUD's community engagement, while Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather emphasized the university's commitment to innovation with events like the National Inter-University Research Ideation Festival. The inauguration was part of the 'Sewa Pakhwara,' celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025