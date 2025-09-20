Delhi's Ambition: A New Era for Education Hub Transformation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, at an inauguration event for Swami Vivekananda Bhawan at Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, announced an ambitious plan to transform the city into a premier education hub. Gupta noted the constraints on heavy industry but highlighted education as the city's key strength.

The newly unveiled building at the university's Karampura campus includes modern facilities such as smart classrooms and labs, aimed at reinforcing Delhi's appeal as a world-class academic destination. Gupta stated the initiative seeks to retain students within India for advanced education and reduce the need to study abroad.

Education Minister Ashish Sood praised AUD's community engagement, while Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather emphasized the university's commitment to innovation with events like the National Inter-University Research Ideation Festival. The inauguration was part of the 'Sewa Pakhwara,' celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)