Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: Another Student Suicide reported
The IIT-Kharagpur community was left mourning again after 27-year-old PhD student Harsh Kumar Pandey was found dead in his hostel room. This marks the fifth suspected suicide at the institution this year, prompting a fact-finding investigation and increased mental health initiatives aimed at preventing future tragedies.
In a tragic turn of events, Harsh Kumar Pandey, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering PhD student, was discovered hanging in his IIT-Kharagpur hostel room on Saturday. This marks the fifth suspected suicide at the prestigious institute in 2023.
Authorities were notified after his parents failed to contact him and the door to his room was locked from the inside. Upon their arrival, the police found his body, which has spurred on an active investigation by local authorities.
In response to this ongoing crisis, IIT-Kharagpur has formed a fact-finding committee and initiated measures, emphasizing their commitment to student mental health through programs like the Board of Hope.
