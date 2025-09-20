Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: Another Student Suicide reported

The IIT-Kharagpur community was left mourning again after 27-year-old PhD student Harsh Kumar Pandey was found dead in his hostel room. This marks the fifth suspected suicide at the institution this year, prompting a fact-finding investigation and increased mental health initiatives aimed at preventing future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes IIT-Kharagpur: Another Student Suicide reported
researcher
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Harsh Kumar Pandey, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering PhD student, was discovered hanging in his IIT-Kharagpur hostel room on Saturday. This marks the fifth suspected suicide at the prestigious institute in 2023.

Authorities were notified after his parents failed to contact him and the door to his room was locked from the inside. Upon their arrival, the police found his body, which has spurred on an active investigation by local authorities.

In response to this ongoing crisis, IIT-Kharagpur has formed a fact-finding committee and initiated measures, emphasizing their commitment to student mental health through programs like the Board of Hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025