Naga Student Controversy Highlights Cross-Cultural Tensions at Kaziranga University

Tensions flared at Kaziranga University in Assam after a Naga student's comments about the late singer Zubeen Garg led to a high-strain situation. Nagaland's Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Temjen Imna Along, announced that all Naga students are safe following the episode.

The altercation, sparked by sentiments over the late singer, lasted from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Local authorities swiftly intervened to ensure the safety of more than 300 Naga students enrolled there. The minister expressed his gratitude towards Assam's government and the university for their prompt action.

Addressing the issue, Along criticized the student's remarks and urged Nagas in Assam and Nagaland to show restraint on social media. While disciplinary actions may be on the table, a balanced resolution with Kaziranga University is hoped for, with the concerned student set to return home.