Left Menu

Spotlight on Cheese Quality: UP Governor's Festival Season Warning

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urges students to research cheese quality amid rising adulteration concerns during the festival season. Addressing Chaudhary Charan Singh University's convocation, she emphasizes the importance of vigilance. Concurrently, Raj Bhavan has been inspecting university facilities, stressing cleanliness and academic focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:11 IST
Spotlight on Cheese Quality: UP Governor's Festival Season Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has issued a call-to-action for students to scrutinize the cheese they purchase, amid fears of widespread adulteration during the festive season.

While attending the 37th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Governor Patel highlighted the issue of food safety, encouraging students to be vigilant regarding the quality of cheese on the market.

In line with concerns about food standards, around 10 quintals of adulterated cottage cheese were seized in Noida recently. Simultaneously, Raj Bhavan teams have been evaluating the university's facilities as part of a comprehensive inspection initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

 Global
2
Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

 India
3
Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

 Global
4
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025