Spotlight on Cheese Quality: UP Governor's Festival Season Warning
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urges students to research cheese quality amid rising adulteration concerns during the festival season. Addressing Chaudhary Charan Singh University's convocation, she emphasizes the importance of vigilance. Concurrently, Raj Bhavan has been inspecting university facilities, stressing cleanliness and academic focus.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has issued a call-to-action for students to scrutinize the cheese they purchase, amid fears of widespread adulteration during the festive season.
While attending the 37th convocation of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Governor Patel highlighted the issue of food safety, encouraging students to be vigilant regarding the quality of cheese on the market.
In line with concerns about food standards, around 10 quintals of adulterated cottage cheese were seized in Noida recently. Simultaneously, Raj Bhavan teams have been evaluating the university's facilities as part of a comprehensive inspection initiative.
