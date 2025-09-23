India's First-Ever Four-Wheeler High Voltage EV Safety Training Unveiled

Pune, India – In a significant advancement for the e-mobility sector, Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), in partnership with DIYguru, is poised to host India's inaugural Four-Wheeler High Voltage EV Safety Training. Scheduled for September 25 to 29, 2025, at Pune, this initiative contributes to a larger 10-day Electric Vehicle (EV) Campaign. This program is envisioned to bolster advanced technical capabilities within India's growing EV workforce.

DIYguru, in collaboration with industry leaders such as ev.care and emobility.careers, and supported by IIT Delhi's Tadpole Projects and EVi Technologies, will offer cutting-edge EV hardware and diagnostic tools for immersive training. Renowned figures like Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain and Mr. Avinash Singh will inaugurate the event, emphasizing the program's national significance.

Participants will delve into workshops covering Embedded Systems, STM32 Boards, and High Voltage Safety Training, equipping them with vital industry skills. This project underlines ADYPU's reputation as a leading engineering institution and DIYguru's pivotal role in shaping the future of EV education globally.