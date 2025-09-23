Left Menu

India's First-Ever Four-Wheeler High Voltage EV Safety Training Unveiled

Ajeenkya DY Patil University, alongside DIYguru, is set to host India's first Four-Wheeler High Voltage EV Safety Training. Spanning from September 25-29, 2025, this initiative aims to enhance India's e-mobility workforce by providing hands-on training in EV systems in collaboration with IITs, ev.care, and global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:16 IST
India's First-Ever Four-Wheeler High Voltage EV Safety Training Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, India – In a significant advancement for the e-mobility sector, Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), in partnership with DIYguru, is poised to host India's inaugural Four-Wheeler High Voltage EV Safety Training. Scheduled for September 25 to 29, 2025, at Pune, this initiative contributes to a larger 10-day Electric Vehicle (EV) Campaign. This program is envisioned to bolster advanced technical capabilities within India's growing EV workforce.

DIYguru, in collaboration with industry leaders such as ev.care and emobility.careers, and supported by IIT Delhi's Tadpole Projects and EVi Technologies, will offer cutting-edge EV hardware and diagnostic tools for immersive training. Renowned figures like Dr. Rakesh Kumar Jain and Mr. Avinash Singh will inaugurate the event, emphasizing the program's national significance.

Participants will delve into workshops covering Embedded Systems, STM32 Boards, and High Voltage Safety Training, equipping them with vital industry skills. This project underlines ADYPU's reputation as a leading engineering institution and DIYguru's pivotal role in shaping the future of EV education globally.

TRENDING

1
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
2
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
3
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
4
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025