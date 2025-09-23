IIM Udaipur Partners with Harvard: Expanding Global Impact in Management Education

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced a significant partnership with Harvard Business Impact, associated with Harvard Business School, to distribute a collection of teaching cases developed by its faculty globally. This alliance aims to enhance management education through research and instructional excellence.

With this collaboration, IIMU joins a select group of Indian business schools working with Harvard Business Impact, becoming the fourth in the nation to secure such an exclusive distribution deal. A total of 24 original teaching cases are now available on a global scale, with plans to add a similar number annually, fostering ongoing contributions to international business education.

The initiative underscores the growing reputation of IIMU as a premier institution for management research and education. It highlights the institute's commitment to transforming students into future managers and leaders, reflected in its repeated listings in prestigious global rankings like the Financial Times and QS. The institute's efforts are further validated by its substantial standing in management research within India.

