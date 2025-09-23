Left Menu

Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Igniting Young Minds for a Self-reliant India

The 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon', announced by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is a national initiative aiming to mobilize over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools to propose ideas and prototypes under four key themes for India's self-reliance and sustainable growth by 2047.

Updated: 23-09-2025 18:48 IST
  India

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, has unveiled the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon,' a thrilling initiative designed to spark innovation and creativity among school students nationwide, according to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This unprecedented school hackathon intends to mobilize over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across India. Participants will engage in brainstorming, designing, and developing prototypes focusing on four critical themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

Registration will run from September 23 to October 6 on the event's portal. A synchronized innovation event on October 13 marks the core of the Buildathon, leading up to the announcement of winners in January 2026. Not only does it aim to promote self-reliance, but also to position India as a global innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

