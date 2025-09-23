Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Igniting Young Minds for a Self-reliant India

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, has unveiled the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon,' a thrilling initiative designed to spark innovation and creativity among school students nationwide, according to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This unprecedented school hackathon intends to mobilize over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across India. Participants will engage in brainstorming, designing, and developing prototypes focusing on four critical themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

Registration will run from September 23 to October 6 on the event's portal. A synchronized innovation event on October 13 marks the core of the Buildathon, leading up to the announcement of winners in January 2026. Not only does it aim to promote self-reliance, but also to position India as a global innovation hub.

