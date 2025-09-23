Left Menu

Visa Fee Hike Sparks Corporate Relocation Talks

The Trump administration's significant increase in H-1B visa fees is leading Silicon Valley companies to consider moving jobs overseas. The policy, meant to create more U.S. jobs, imposes a $100,000 levy on new applicants. This move disrupts recruitment, pushing firms to look abroad for skilled talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:24 IST
The Trump administration's introduction of a significant $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applicants is triggering substantial conversations within Silicon Valley firms about relocating jobs overseas.

President Donald Trump's announcement aims to redirect opportunities to American workers, but the steep fee is unsettling tech organizations that rely on international talent, leading them to reconsider their recruitment strategies. Reuters reporters found that this policy misstep is causing hesitation among companies about hiring, affecting budget planning and workforce structuring.

The visa fee, levied only on new applicants, not only threatens startups but might drive them to pursue legal action. The new cost dynamic encourages outsourcing to countries like India, where tech hubs provide cheaper labor, raising concerns about stifling innovation domestically.

