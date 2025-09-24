Maharashtra's Language Advisory Committee Challenges Jadhav Panel Appointment

In Maharashtra, a growing controversy surrounds the appointment of the Narendra Jadhav panel by the state government to implement the three-language policy in schools. The state's Language Advisory Committee, which recently convened in Nagpur, is urging the government to reconsider its decision, arguing that Jadhav lacks relevant expertise.

Committee head Laxmikant Deshmukh, along with a 29-member team of academicians and writers, stresses that Jadhav's background as an economist doesn't align with the requirements for handling language policy, particularly affecting young learners. They also deem Jadhav's proposed stakeholder consultations on the policy's timing impractical.

The advisory body questions the necessity of the panel after the government amended its earlier directive that made Hindi mandatory from classes 1 to 5. The Committee emphasizes the importance of quality education in Marathi and believes introducing a third language too early could distract students from core subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)