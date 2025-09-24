Left Menu

Campus Clash: Disciplinary Action Taken in Bihar's Engineering College

A state-run engineering college in Bihar has suspended 10 students and fined 29 others following a violent campus clash in Bhagalpur. The college also issued warnings and directed senior students to vacate hostels as the situation remains tense. Authorities continue to investigate allegations of ragging.

In a significant disciplinary move, a state-run engineering college in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has suspended 10 students for a year and fined 29 others following violent clashes on campus earlier this month.

The administration at Bhagalpur College of Engineering took the stern action after reviewing CCTV footage and investigating the incident. The violent clash, which injured four students, prompted the administration to impose fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 on the accused and issue warnings to their parents.

Fears of recurring violence persist among hostel residents, leading the college to instruct all boarders, except first-year students, to vacate. Local police have registered FIRs, and the college authorities have reinforced the prohibition of such activities on campus.

