Tensions Flare as Job Aspirants Protest WBSSC Exam Results

School job aspirants staged a demonstration in Kolkata demanding fair recruitment in government-aided schools. They oppose an extra credits scheme for reapplying teachers, citing fairness concerns. Protestors request clarification from the state education minister as non-teaching staff face financial struggles post-job loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:58 IST
In a rising wave of frustration and demands for fairness, school job aspirants gathered in Salt Lake, Kolkata, to voice their discontent against recent recruitment results facilitated by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). Gathering at the Karunamoyee Metro station, protesters undertook a march to Bikash Bhavan, the education department's headquarters, asking for equitable recruitment practices.

The contention arose over a controversial provision awarding 10 extra marks to previously employed teachers who were ousted following a Supreme Court decision, which found the 2016 recruitment process flawed. Protesters argue that this provision undermines fair competition for all aspirants.

Amidst these protests, non-teaching staff affected by the job cuts are experiencing hardships, reporting no income for six months. The demonstrators have sought an audience with the state education minister to express their concerns over the recruitment process and demand transparent vacancy disclosures.

