Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success

Tamil Nadu's Naan Mudhalvan scheme has significantly shifted the landscape of youth employment in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on Thursday. By offering skill training, the initiative has transformed participants from job seekers into job providers.

Emphasizing a holistic approach, the state government is committed to advancing both education and sports. Stalin highlighted Chief Minister M K Stalin's dedication to removing financial barriers for athletes, a vision that led to the creation of the CM Champions Foundation.

At a state event celebrating educational achievements, Udhayanidhi noted the influence of Tamil Nadu's pioneering programs on other states. He cited Punjab's decision to adopt the TN CM Breakfast scheme as a testament to the success of these innovative initiatives.

