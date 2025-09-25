Left Menu

Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success

The Naan Mudhalvan scheme in Tamil Nadu, praised by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, has effectively transitioned youth from job seekers to job providers. The government also promotes education and sports, emphasizing financial support for athletes. Other states, inspired by Tamil Nadu's initiatives, seek to implement similar programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:08 IST
Transforming Youth: Tamil Nadu's Skill Training Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Naan Mudhalvan scheme has significantly shifted the landscape of youth employment in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on Thursday. By offering skill training, the initiative has transformed participants from job seekers into job providers.

Emphasizing a holistic approach, the state government is committed to advancing both education and sports. Stalin highlighted Chief Minister M K Stalin's dedication to removing financial barriers for athletes, a vision that led to the creation of the CM Champions Foundation.

At a state event celebrating educational achievements, Udhayanidhi noted the influence of Tamil Nadu's pioneering programs on other states. He cited Punjab's decision to adopt the TN CM Breakfast scheme as a testament to the success of these innovative initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

 India
2
Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

 India
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025