Erdogan to Meet Orthodox Leader on Halki Seminary Reopening

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to meet with the spiritual leader of 300 million Orthodox Christians to discuss reopening the Halki seminary, closed for over 50 years. The seminary once served as the main theological school for the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Closed by the Turkish state in 1971, Halki seminary is located on Heybeliada island near Istanbul. The issue became a diplomatic topic when President Donald Trump addressed it during talks with Erdogan, noting the Greek Orthodox Church's concerns.

A potential reopening of Halki could affirm religious rights, with optimism from both church leaders and politicians regarding its future. Turkey's Education Minister has already suggested restoration proposals for the seminary.

