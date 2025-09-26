Left Menu

Erdogan to Meet Orthodox Leader on Halki Seminary Reopening

Turkish President Erdogan is scheduled to meet the Orthodox spiritual leader to discuss reopening the Halki seminary, shut since 1971. President Trump previously raised the issue with Erdogan. Reopening the seminary would affirm religious rights and rejuvenate the Eastern Orthodox Church's theological education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:34 IST
Erdogan to Meet Orthodox Leader on Halki Seminary Reopening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to meet with the spiritual leader of 300 million Orthodox Christians to discuss reopening the Halki seminary, closed for over 50 years. The seminary once served as the main theological school for the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Closed by the Turkish state in 1971, Halki seminary is located on Heybeliada island near Istanbul. The issue became a diplomatic topic when President Donald Trump addressed it during talks with Erdogan, noting the Greek Orthodox Church's concerns.

A potential reopening of Halki could affirm religious rights, with optimism from both church leaders and politicians regarding its future. Turkey's Education Minister has already suggested restoration proposals for the seminary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Strengthens Maternal Health Services with Strategic Specialist Deployment

Karnataka Strengthens Maternal Health Services with Strategic Specialist Dep...

 India
2
Moldova's Fraught Election: Pro-Russian Party Barred Amid Allegations

Moldova's Fraught Election: Pro-Russian Party Barred Amid Allegations

 Moldova
3
Uttarakhand Celebrates GST Bachat Utsav: A New Dawn for Economic Reforms

Uttarakhand Celebrates GST Bachat Utsav: A New Dawn for Economic Reforms

 India
4
Extension of AFSPA in Manipur Amidst Persistent Tensions

Extension of AFSPA in Manipur Amidst Persistent Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025