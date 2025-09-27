Balancing Technology in Education: Human First, Tech Forward
At the recent STTAR Global Education Conference, experts stressed the importance of using technology as a tool rather than a teacher. They highlighted the necessity for schools to educate children on the cautious use of artificial intelligence, emphasizing human connection over digital reliance.
In a thought-provoking discussion at the STTAR Global Education Conference, educators emphasized the view of technology as a facilitator, not a commander. The theme, 'Human First, Tech Forward -- The New Balance in Education,' highlighted the critical role of schools in nurturing awareness about responsible AI usage.
Biswajit Saha, a prominent figure from the Central Board of Secondary Education, remarked on the dangers of allowing technology to dominate, urging parents to better understand their children's interactions with digital tools. Meanwhile, AICTE Chairman T G Sitharam received the Shiksha Garima Award, advocating for the appropriate application of evolving technologies.
Speakers, including Sanjay Jain from Google for Education India, highlighted AI's potential to assist teachers in identifying and supporting struggling students. The consensus resonated with STTAR Chairman Vinod Malhotra's sentiment on embracing technology as an effective aid rather than a controlling force.
