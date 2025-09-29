China Sets First National Standards for Cross-border Data Safety
China's market regulator has introduced the country's inaugural national safety standards for managing personal information in cross-border contexts. Effective from March 2026, the regulation outlines principles and responsibilities for safeguarding personal information during international data processing, establishing clear guidelines for involved entities to protect individuals' data rights.
China's market regulator unveiled groundbreaking national safety standards on Monday aimed at the cross-border processing of personal information. The regulation marks a significant step in data privacy practices.
Set to be effective from March 1, 2026, the standards delineate principles, core requirements, and obligations designed to protect personal information rights. These guidelines will specifically assist relevant parties in managing international data flows more securely.
By introducing this regulation, China seeks to establish a more consistent and comprehensive approach to data protection, ensuring both national and international entities adhere to these newly defined parameters for safeguarding personal information during cross-border exchanges.
