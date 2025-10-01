Expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A New Milestone in Education
The Union Cabinet has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation. Seven will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry and the rest by state governments. This initiative boosts the current network of 1,288 KVs, enhancing educational opportunities across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet announced an educational expansion with the approval of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, confirmed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.
Among the new institutions, seven will receive sponsorship from the Union Home Ministry, while the remaining will be backed by various state governments, highlighting a collaborative effort to improve education.
Currently, India hosts 1,288 Kendriya Vidyalayas, and this development marks a significant enhancement in the nation's educational infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to broadening access to quality education.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
LG Electronics India Gears Up for Landmark IPO Soaring High at Rs 11,607 Crore
Capgemini India Announces Leadership Transition
India's Mutual Fund Revolution: The Digital Transformation Wave
PowerSchool Expands India Operations with New CoE in Chennai
VIBGYOR Group of Schools Honored as Iconic Indian Brand of 2025