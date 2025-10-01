Expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A New Milestone in Education

The Union Cabinet announced an educational expansion with the approval of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, confirmed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

Among the new institutions, seven will receive sponsorship from the Union Home Ministry, while the remaining will be backed by various state governments, highlighting a collaborative effort to improve education.

Currently, India hosts 1,288 Kendriya Vidyalayas, and this development marks a significant enhancement in the nation's educational infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to broadening access to quality education.