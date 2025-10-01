Left Menu

Expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A New Milestone in Education

The Union Cabinet has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation. Seven will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry and the rest by state governments. This initiative boosts the current network of 1,288 KVs, enhancing educational opportunities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Cabinet announced an educational expansion with the approval of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, confirmed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

Among the new institutions, seven will receive sponsorship from the Union Home Ministry, while the remaining will be backed by various state governments, highlighting a collaborative effort to improve education.

Currently, India hosts 1,288 Kendriya Vidyalayas, and this development marks a significant enhancement in the nation's educational infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to broadening access to quality education.

