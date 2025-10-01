Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

The NSUI has condemned the Delhi government's decision to include RSS lessons in schools, arguing it spreads hate and distorts history. They demand that any teaching of the RSS includes full historical context. The controversy comes as the RSS marks its centenary and amid proposed civic-awareness programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:42 IST
Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The NSUI has issued a strong condemnation of the Delhi government's decision to introduce lessons on the RSS within its education system. The student union, backed by Congress, accuses the government of attempting to mislead students and propagating a 'hateful ideology' through the curriculum.

Arguing that the initiative distorts historical facts, the NSUI raises concerns over the RSS's alleged opposition to constitutional values and associations with figures like Nathuram Godse. Varun Choudhary, NSUI National President, calls for united opposition to the curriculum, asserting that true education should uphold values of democracy, equality, and justice.

The controversy unfolds as the Delhi government launches an educational program titled 'Rashtraneeti,' aimed at promoting civic awareness and national pride. The RSS's contributions are to be highlighted alongside other historical figures, sparking debates about the portrayal of history and ideology in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

 India
2
Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

 India
3
Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

 Global
4
Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' Families

Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025