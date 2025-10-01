Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

The NSUI has issued a strong condemnation of the Delhi government's decision to introduce lessons on the RSS within its education system. The student union, backed by Congress, accuses the government of attempting to mislead students and propagating a 'hateful ideology' through the curriculum.

Arguing that the initiative distorts historical facts, the NSUI raises concerns over the RSS's alleged opposition to constitutional values and associations with figures like Nathuram Godse. Varun Choudhary, NSUI National President, calls for united opposition to the curriculum, asserting that true education should uphold values of democracy, equality, and justice.

The controversy unfolds as the Delhi government launches an educational program titled 'Rashtraneeti,' aimed at promoting civic awareness and national pride. The RSS's contributions are to be highlighted alongside other historical figures, sparking debates about the portrayal of history and ideology in education.

