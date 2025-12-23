Rajasthan's Aravalli Showdown: Congress vs. BJP Over Mining Controversy
The Rajasthan Congress accused the BJP of misleading the public about mining in the Aravalli range. Protests are planned across 19 districts challenging the criterion that only hills over 100 meters are protected. They allege a conspiracy to enable mining and misuse mineral resources.
The Rajasthan Congress has accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state of deceiving the public about the extent of mining intended for the Aravalli range.
Congress leaders Govind Singh Dotasra and Tika Ram Jully announced they would launch a mass protest, "Aravalli Bachao," across 19 districts in Rajasthan.
The Congress argues that many ecologically vital areas fail to meet the new threshold, thus opening them up to mining, which they claim could damage the environment despite official assurances otherwise.
